South Korea sends defending champions Germany out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group F):

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Sweden South Korea 2-0 Germany

There will surely be a new champion at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when the month long tournament winds down on 14th July 2018.

This followed the painful crashing out of the defending champions, Germany in Kazan city on Wednesday.

South Korea registered a 2-0 victory against Germany in one of the final two group F games played concurrently on Wednesday at the Kazan Arena.

Prior to the game, South Korea had lost both their opening fixtures in Group F (0-1 against Sweden and 1-2 against Mexico) and have only a theoretical chance of progressing but would need to beat Germany by two goals and hope for Mexico to beat Sweden.

Ironically, Sweden outmuscled Mexico 3-0 in Ekaterinburg.

Joachim Low’s Germany thus became the fourth defending champion at the FIFA World Cup to fail skip the first round hurdle after France (2002), Italy (2010) and lately Spain (2014).

It was only the second time that the Germans have failed to progress from the group stages since 1938.

Germany’s Jerome Boateng was suspended and Sebastian Rudy had not recovered in time from his nose injury.

The two results mean Sweden tops the group and Mexico second as the duo qualify to the round of 16.

South Korea finish third and Germany will return home devastated in fourth.

Team Line Ups:

Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Hector, Kroos, Khedira, Goretzka, Özil, Reus, Werner

South Korea: Jo, Y Lee, Yun, Y G Kim, Hong, J S Lee, Jang, Koo, Jung, Moon, Son