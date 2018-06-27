Sweden humbles Mexico to book last 16 berth | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group F):

Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Sweden South Korea 2-0 Germany

FIFA

Mexico backed into the second round of the World Cup despite losing, 3-0 in group F, to Sweden in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday when mighty Germany was upset by South Korea in the other game played at the Kazan Arena.

The result also sent Sweden through to the next round.

Mexico started this Cup with two wins but had not yet clinched a berth going into the Sweden game.

And after an action-packed first half without a goal, things started to turn sour for Mexico.

Ludwig Augustinsson, Andreas Granqvist (penalty) and Edson Alvarez’s own goal won the day for Sweden.

FIFA MEDIA

With the result decided, all eyes turned toward the other game, between Germany and South Korea, which was scoreless.

If heavily favored Germany scored, it would go through alongside Sweden, eliminating Mexico.

But it was South Korea that scored twice late, eliminating the defending champions and letting Mexico scoot through as the group runner-up.

The Mexican fans in Ekaterinburg erupted in celebration as the news from Kazan was delivered.