Vipers Coach Miguel Jorge Da Costa has named his 20-man Cecafa Kagame Cup minus three senior players.

First choice goalkeeper Ismail Watenga plus midfielders Moses Waiswa and Tom Masiko.

The team that leaves on Wednesday midday aboard Kenya Airways also has of out of contract goalkeeper James Alitho , want away striker Erisa Ssekisambu who is linked with a move to Gor Mahia as well as left back Dan Birikwalira.

New signings Bashir Sekagya , Rahmat Ssenfuka, Fred Okot and Ibrahim Kiyemba make the squad that also has returning Aggrey Madoi and David Owori .

More to follow . …….