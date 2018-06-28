Africa Gold Cup 2018: Kenya Simbas name squad to face Zimbabwe

Kenya Simbas head coach Ian Snook named the team that will face off with the Zimbabwe Sables in the Africa Gold Cup on Saturday.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The team was named on Thursday morning at RFUEA Grounds as the Simbas target for a second straight victory in the competition.

Following Namibia’s emphatic start to the season, the Simbas will have to keep winning to ensure their rivals stay in close range.

Kenya Harlequin’s Malcolm Onsando will come into the team and replace Oliver Mangeni.

Philip Ikambili and centre Leo Seje are both ruled out after sustaining injuries in the 28-24 win over Morocco last week.

Ikambili suffered a concussion while Seje injured his toe.

Darwin Mukidza continues to roam the back line and will this time move from fly half to inside centre.

Isaac Adimo will take the number 10 jersey.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Namibia lead the 6-team log with 10 points and are closely monitored by the Kenya Simbas who have garnered 5 points from one game.

Zimbabwe and Morocco picked 2 points from their 23-23 draw in Harare while both Uganda and Tunisia are yet to pick a point.

Kenya Simbas

1.Patrick Ouko 2.Coleman Were 3.Joseph Odero 4.Andrew Chogo 5.Malcolm Onsando 6.George Nyambua 7Elkeans Musonye. 8.Davis Chenge 9.Sam Onsomu 10.Isaac Adimo 11.Edmund Anya 12.Darwin Mukidza 13.Peter Kilonzo 14.Tony Onyango 15. Biko Adema

Replacements

16.Curtis Lilako 17.Moses Amusala 18.Peter Karia 19.Oliver Mangeni 20.Dalmus Chituyi 21.Martin will 22.Xavier Kipngetich 23.Max Kangeri