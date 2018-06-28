Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers: Ivory Coast stands in Uganda Sand Cranes’ way for maiden championship

AFCON 2018 Beach Soccer Qualifiers

First Leg: Sunday 9th September 2018

Uganda Vs Ivory Coast- Entebbe

Return Leg: 21, 22, 23 September 2018

Ivory Coast Vs Uganda- Abidjan

FUFA Media

West Africans Ivory Coast will play Uganda Sand Cranes in a two legged qualification arrangement for the AFCON 2018 Beach Soccer championship.

The two legged encounter will see the winner book a place at the finals slated for December 9th– 14th 2018 in Cairo, Egypt.

FUFA Communications manager Ahmed Hussein noted;

Uganda has been drawn against Ivory Coast in the AFCON Beach Soccer Qualifiers 2018. We are looking forward for better preparations ahead of the qualifiers. We are confident our team is young and has experience. They are looking forward to the game

The last time Uganda took part in the qualifiers was in 2015 when Sand Cranes were eliminated by the Ghana National team-Black Sharks.

The provisional team will be named in the due course.

Meanwhile, CAF has invited Ugandan Beach Soccer instructor Ali Mwebe and beach soccer Referee Ivan Kintu Bayige for a CAF Beach Soccer Referees Course to take place in Cairo (Egypt) from the 14th -18th July 2018.

The duo is expected to leave Uganda on the 13th July 2018.