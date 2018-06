© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bernard Muwanga has completed a move from SC Villa to bitter rivals KCCA Kawowo Sports confirms.

The former immediate captain of the Villa Park side has signed a three year deal with the Uganda Cup holders.

Muwanga who spent two seasons at Villa after joining from Bright Stars becomes KCCA’s third official signing after Sulaiman Mutyaba and Congolese forward Trevor Kanyinda who is yet to be unveiled by the club.

