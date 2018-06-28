Big talking Kickboxer Golola plans retirement after fighting Semata

Challenge Kickboxing Fight (K1 Style):

Moses “Of Uganda” Golola Vs Umar “The Pain” Semata

Saturday, 13 th October 2018

October 2018 At Freedom City, Namasuba (Entebbe Road)

Big talking kickboxer Moses “Of Uganda” Golola will tackle Umar “The Pain” Semata in the highly anticipated challenge fight slated for 13th October 2018 at Freedom City on Entebbe road.

Of the two fighters, Ssemata has played more fights than Golola.

In his 77 career fights, Ssemata has won 44 fights with 30 losses and 3 draws.

Golola has fought 41 times, registering 36 wins and has only four losses.

The fight has been fully blessed by the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF).

Partick Luyooza, who is UKF’s acting president, after the untimely death of Hassan Ssekirime noted that the federation has given the fight a go ahead.

Despite the different weight catergories, the match between Moses Golola and Umar Ssemata will go on because it is only a challenge fight. The match will be under the World Kickboxing Federation rules of K1 style, they will have five rounds of which each round will last three minutes

Golola will retire after the fight;

After winning this fight in October, I will rest and start training for the sake of passion. After all I will have silenced everyone in this sport but never the less I will not leave the sport for good.

The victor on the night will smile with a money purse of Shs 10M and the loser will pocket Shs 4M.

Pemba Sports Africa is the main organizer of this fight.