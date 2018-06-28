Brazil lines up Mexico for round of 16 duel | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group E):

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Serbia Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Group E winners, Brazil will now face Mexico in Samara at the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Monday.

The group runners-up Switzerland will also take on Sweden in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

Brazil overcame Serbia 2-0 during one of the two last group E matches played on Wednesday night at the Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

Paulinho put Brazil ahead with a superb dinked finish on 36 minutes before Neymar swung in a cross for Thiago Silva to header the Selecao’s second goal with 22 minutes left in Moscow.

Having opened his Russia 2018 account with the second of Brazil’s two late goals in Friday’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica, Neymar was again impressive.

After the tearful emotion of Saint Petersburg, Neymar cut a more joyful figure after this win, blowing kisses to the crowd as the five-time champions celebrated.

In the pre-match build-up Brazil coach Tite said Neymar alone can not “shoulder the responsibility” for his team’s World Cup hopes.

However, the 26-year-old seemed content to carry Brazil’s attack, motoring through Serbia’s midfield and crashing an early shot just wide of the post.

In the other match, Switzerland and Costa Rica game ended two all.

Yann Sommer’s injury-time own goal gave Costa Rica their first part of the tournament, but Switzerland qualified safely for the last 16.