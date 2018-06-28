Colombia wins to eject Senegal out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group H):

Colombia 0- 1 Senegal

1 Senegal Japan 0-1 Poland

Stu Forster

African representatives Senegal fell 1-0 to South Americans Colomboa at the Samara Arena on Thursday evening.

Centre defender Yerry Mina headed home the game winner with a quarter an hour of action left on the clock.

Mina has scored 5 goals in 14 matches for Colombia.

Stu Forster

Colombia thus qualified as the group H winner with six points and advances to the last 16 alongside Japan, who fell 1-0 to Poland at the Volgograd Arena.

Jan Bednarek scored in the 59th minute for Poland in their only win of the campaign.

Japan and Senegal were separated on yellow cards for second place.

Japan have 4 yellow cards Senegal have 6 yellow cards.

Japan will face the top placed country from group G between Belgium and England (the two countries square off on Thursday night).

There will be no African teams in the round of 16.