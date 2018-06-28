Entebbe triumphs in 2018 Entooro Golf challenge

2018 Entooro Golf Challenge:

Entebbe Club: 375 Points

375 Points Tooro Club: 335 Points

EGC

Entebbe Golf Club optimally put the home advantage factor to full play when they defeated Tooro Club 337-335 points at the par 71 lake side club.

Entebbe avenged the 350-322 points first leg loss winning Toro Club 375-335 in the return leg.

Entebbe consequently won the two-legged affair by 12 points.

Ronnie Kasirye (41pts), Moureen Okura (39pts), Patrick Mugisha (38pts), Martin Ochaya and James Eyul with 37 points each were the top five players for Entebbe.

The Tooro team had Joseph Ndora (37pts), Mackline Nsenga (36pts), Amon Bwambale (35pts), Michael Alunga (34pts) and Peter Obita (33pts).

Entooro cup is an annual event played between Entebbe and Tooro clubs members over two legs.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Kasirye returned 66nett to win the Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs tournament at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 12 Kasirye’s 41 points on the day were also key in helping Entebbe Club beat their counter parts from Tooro Club in the return leg of this year’s Entoro Cup, that was played alongside the mug tournament.

Kasirye beat over 100 players to the top prize where Patrick Mugisha and Edwin Tumusiime stood out in Group A.

In Group B, James Eyul edged Alex Nkuyahaga and Josef Salani by two strokes while Fred Kasumba was the best in Group C, relegating Christopher Seddakasi and Patrick Mugisha Muntu to second and third places respectively.

In the ladies category, Bridget Basiima edged Irene Nakalembe by two strokes in the ladies Group A while Moureen Okura came first ahead of Rita Akol in Group B.

Team Entebbe:

Ronnie Kasirye – 41 Points

Moureen Okura – 39 Points

Patrick Mugisha – 38 Points

Martin Ochaya – 37 Points

James Eyul – 37 Points

Perry Musiime – 37 Points

Bridget Basiima – 37 Points

Andrew Kibaya – 37 Points

Leonard Bagarukayo – 36 Points

Fred Kasumba – 36 Points

TOTAL: 375 Points

Tooro Club:

Ndera – 37 Points

Machine Nsenga – 36 Points

Lillian Koowe – 35 Points

Amon Byambale – 35 Points

Michael Alunga – 34 Points

Obita – 33 Points

Emmanuel Jakisa – 33 Points

Sam Mugume – 32 Points

Ronald Rugumayo – 30 Points

Andrew Mugume – 30 Points

Total: 335 Points

Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs

Overall winner

Ronnie Kasirye 66nett

Group A

Patrick Mugisha 69

Edwin Tumusiime 84

Group B

James Eyul 70nett

Alex Nkuyahaga 72c/b

Josef Salani 72

Group C

Fred Kasumba 71

Christopher Seddakasi 72

Patrick Mugisha Muntu 72

Ladies Group A

Bridget Basiima 70nett

Irene Nakalembe 72

Group B

Moureen Okura 68

Rita Akol Apell 77

Seniors

Charles Kabunga 76

Guest winner

Chris Muhindo