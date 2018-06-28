Entebbe triumphs in 2018 Entooro Golf challenge

2018 Entooro Golf Challenge:
- Entebbe Club: 375 Points
- Tooro Club: 335 Points
Entebbe Golf Club optimally put the home advantage factor to full play when they defeated Tooro Club 337-335 points at the par 71 lake side club.
Entebbe avenged the 350-322 points first leg loss winning Toro Club 375-335 in the return leg.
Entebbe consequently won the two-legged affair by 12 points.
Ronnie Kasirye (41pts), Moureen Okura (39pts), Patrick Mugisha (38pts), Martin Ochaya and James Eyul with 37 points each were the top five players for Entebbe.
The Tooro team had Joseph Ndora (37pts), Mackline Nsenga (36pts), Amon Bwambale (35pts), Michael Alunga (34pts) and Peter Obita (33pts).
Entooro cup is an annual event played between Entebbe and Tooro clubs members over two legs.
Meanwhile, Ronnie Kasirye returned 66nett to win the Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs tournament at Entebbe Club on Saturday.
Playing off handicap 12 Kasirye’s 41 points on the day were also key in helping Entebbe Club beat their counter parts from Tooro Club in the return leg of this year’s Entoro Cup, that was played alongside the mug tournament.
Kasirye beat over 100 players to the top prize where Patrick Mugisha and Edwin Tumusiime stood out in Group A.
In Group B, James Eyul edged Alex Nkuyahaga and Josef Salani by two strokes while Fred Kasumba was the best in Group C, relegating Christopher Seddakasi and Patrick Mugisha Muntu to second and third places respectively.
In the ladies category, Bridget Basiima edged Irene Nakalembe by two strokes in the ladies Group A while Moureen Okura came first ahead of Rita Akol in Group B.
Team Entebbe:
- Ronnie Kasirye – 41 Points
- Moureen Okura – 39 Points
- Patrick Mugisha – 38 Points
- Martin Ochaya – 37 Points
- James Eyul – 37 Points
- Perry Musiime – 37 Points
- Bridget Basiima – 37 Points
- Andrew Kibaya – 37 Points
- Leonard Bagarukayo – 36 Points
- Fred Kasumba – 36 Points
TOTAL: 375 Points
Tooro Club:
- Ndera – 37 Points
- Machine Nsenga – 36 Points
- Lillian Koowe – 35 Points
- Amon Byambale – 35 Points
- Michael Alunga – 34 Points
- Obita – 33 Points
- Emmanuel Jakisa – 33 Points
- Sam Mugume – 32 Points
- Ronald Rugumayo – 30 Points
- Andrew Mugume – 30 Points
Total: 335 Points
Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs
Overall winner
Ronnie Kasirye 66nett
Group A
Patrick Mugisha 69
Edwin Tumusiime 84
Group B
James Eyul 70nett
Alex Nkuyahaga 72c/b
Josef Salani 72
Group C
Fred Kasumba 71
Christopher Seddakasi 72
Patrick Mugisha Muntu 72
Ladies Group A
Bridget Basiima 70nett
Irene Nakalembe 72
Group B
Moureen Okura 68
Rita Akol Apell 77
Seniors
Charles Kabunga 76
Guest winner
Chris Muhindo