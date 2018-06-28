Golf

Entebbe triumphs in 2018 Entooro Golf challenge

ago
by David Isabirye
2018 Entooro Golf Challenge:

  • Entebbe Club: 375 Points
  • Tooro Club: 335 Points
EGC
Entebbe Club celebrates with the trophy on the podium

Entebbe Golf Club optimally put the home advantage factor to full play when they defeated Tooro Club 337-335 points at the par 71 lake side club.

Entebbe avenged the 350-322 points first leg loss winning Toro Club 375-335 in the return leg.

Entebbe consequently won the two-legged affair by 12 points.

Ronnie Kasirye (41pts), Moureen Okura (39pts), Patrick Mugisha (38pts), Martin Ochaya and James Eyul with 37 points each were the top five players for Entebbe.

The Tooro team had Joseph Ndora (37pts), Mackline Nsenga (36pts), Amon Bwambale (35pts), Michael Alunga (34pts) and Peter Obita (33pts).

Entooro cup is an annual event played between Entebbe and Tooro clubs members over two legs.


Entebbe Club trustee Amos Bagumire (left) presents the overall winner’s plaque to Ronnie Kasirye

Meanwhile, Ronnie Kasirye returned 66nett to win the Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs tournament at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 12 Kasirye’s 41 points on the day were also key in helping Entebbe Club beat their counter parts from Tooro Club in the return leg of this year’s Entoro Cup, that was played alongside the mug tournament.

Kasirye beat over 100 players to the top prize where Patrick Mugisha and Edwin Tumusiime stood out in Group A.

In Group B, James Eyul edged Alex Nkuyahaga and Josef Salani by two strokes while Fred Kasumba was the best in Group C, relegating Christopher Seddakasi and Patrick Mugisha Muntu to second and third places respectively.

In the ladies category, Bridget Basiima edged Irene Nakalembe by two strokes in the ladies Group A while Moureen Okura came first ahead of Rita Akol in Group B.

Irene Nakalembe (R) receives her mug
Maureen Okura(R) receives her mug
The mug

 

Team Entebbe:

  • Ronnie Kasirye – 41 Points
  • Moureen Okura – 39 Points
  • Patrick Mugisha – 38 Points
  • Martin Ochaya – 37 Points
  • James Eyul – 37 Points
  • Perry Musiime – 37 Points
  • Bridget Basiima – 37 Points
  • Andrew Kibaya – 37 Points
  • Leonard Bagarukayo – 36 Points
  • Fred Kasumba – 36 Points

TOTAL: 375 Points

Tooro Club:

  • Ndera – 37 Points
  • Machine Nsenga – 36 Points
  • Lillian Koowe – 35 Points
  • Amon Byambale – 35 Points
  • Michael Alunga – 34 Points
  • Obita – 33 Points
  • Emmanuel Jakisa – 33 Points
  • Sam Mugume – 32 Points
  • Ronald Rugumayo – 30 Points
  • Andrew Mugume – 30 Points

Total: 335 Points

Entebbe Castle Lite Mug of Mugs

Overall winner

Ronnie Kasirye 66nett

Group A

Patrick Mugisha 69

Edwin Tumusiime 84

Group B

James Eyul 70nett

Alex Nkuyahaga 72c/b

Josef Salani 72

Group C

Fred Kasumba 71

Christopher Seddakasi 72

Patrick Mugisha Muntu 72

Ladies Group A

Bridget Basiima 70nett

Irene Nakalembe 72

Group B

Moureen Okura 68

Rita Akol Apell 77

Seniors

Charles Kabunga 76

Guest winner

Chris Muhindo

