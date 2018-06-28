Former English Premier League stars Eboue, Sonko visit URA head offices

KAWOWO SPORTS

Two former English Premier League players Emmanuel Eboue and Ibrahima Sonko have visited the Kampala based headquarters of Uganda Revenue Authority, Nakawa on Thursday.

The duo, who are on a month long charity visit in Uganda were first hosted by the Commissioner General Doris Akol in company of the URA FC chairman James Kizza.

“We are very excited and glad to receive you at the home of URA in Uganda. Our partnership with former premier stars will help inspire many young stars and the current URA FC players” Akol said.

After meeting the Commissioner General, the two players interacted with the media at the headquarters board room before they were engaged in a closed session with the URA FC officials.

Kizza, the club chairman noted;

It is a big honour to host footballers as Emmanuel Eboue and Ibrahima Sonko, two players who achieved the pinnacle expected of any footballer. We believe their visit will take the game of football to the next desired level. This is a big opportunity for the club

For starters, Kizza is also a director at URA and the in charge of Information Technology as well as the chairperson of URA Football Club.

Addressing journalists, Sonko, a former Stoke City, Reading and Portsmouth defender thanked URA and Bungabet for being wonderful hosts.

The towering soft spoken defender urged URA FC to come up with an established football academy and URA the organization to improve the facilities that the players use.

I thank the URA and Bungabet for hosting us. It is nice to be here. I would wish URA FC the best and qualify for the Champions League of Africa. I encourage Uganda Revenue Authority to develop facilities for the players. In Ivory Coast, the ASEC project has given birth to many footballers who have been successful because of the good facilities. In my country of Senegal, the Jamba and Generation Foot Academies have also helped many youngsters to learn the basics of football and have been able to develop their skills. In Uganda, you too can make it once the facilities are in place. I thank you all for the hospitality.

Both Eboue and Sonko have been traversing the different academies and schools to encourage as many footballers in Uganda since their arrival eight days ago.

The duo will spend three more weeks in the country as they do analysis of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on the state owned UBC Television.