FUFA Drum 2018: Captain Tabu to miss West Nile trip to Bugisu

FUFA Drum 2018:

Quarterfinals 1st leg (All Matches Kick-off at 4pm)

Saturday 30th June

Bugisu vs West Nile – Mbale Municipal Stadium

Ankole vs Busoga – Kakyeeka Stadium

Bukedi vs Acholi – Pallisa Hospital Play ground

Sunday 1st July

Buganda vs Kampala – Mukono Bishops Play Ground

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

The FUFA Drum Tournament returns this weekend with four quarter final 1st leg fixtures.

Three matches will be played on Saturday 30th June while the other on Sunday 1st July.

Bugisu hosts West Nile at the Mbale Municipal Stadium in a game that will be broadcast live on magic one TV.

West Nile will miss the services of their team captain Vitalis Tabu because of injury.

“I did not manage to travel because of injury but hope to be around for the return leg” Tabu told Kawowo Sports.

Bugisu miss Vipers’ Milton Karisa and Azam FC newly signed player Nico Wakiro Wadada who traveled for the 2018 CECAFA Clubs Kagame cup.

In the other matches, Ankole hosts Busoga at the Kakyeeka stadium whilst Bukedi will face Acholi at the Pallisa Hospital play ground.

On Sunday, there will be one game between Buganda and Kampala at the Mukono Bishops play ground.

The Chairman of the FUFA Drum Committee Rogers Byamukama confirmed that the knock out stage will be shown live on UBC Magic One.

The tournament is being played among the 16 provinces of Uganda under the theme “Celebrating our ancestry”.