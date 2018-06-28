Golfers in “Texas Scramble” fundraiser for Uganda national team

Texas Scramble Golf Fundraising Tourney:

Friday, 29 th June 2018

June 2018 At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

KAWOWO SPORTS

The Uganda Golf team is in a desperate situation to raise funds ahead of the 2018 Victoria Cup at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course between July 25th -28th 2018.

Golfers take to the course on Friday at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

The one-day action dubbed the ‘Texas Scramble’ will have teams of four players each contributing Shs 1M.

Corporate teams can sign golfers of their choice for the fundraising tournament that will have the top three teams winning prizes while individuals will contest for the longest and nearest to the pin accolades.

Kenyan golfers will be looking forward to winning the Victoria Cup for keeps on home soil having won the second edition in Entebbe last year and the first at Muthaiga Golf Club in 2016.

Last year the tournament started with both teams sharing the spoils with 4 points each in the opening four-balls and foursomes on the opening day.

But, the Kenya Lions edged their opponents by two points in the subsequent second round played under the same format.

The last round singles action ended on five points each, meaning the second round two-point advantage ensured Kenya won the annual competition for the second consecutive time.