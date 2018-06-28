Magala finishes third in 2018 Namibia Golf Championship

2018 Windhoek Championship:

Winner: Angel Howard Robinson

Angel Howard Robinson 1 st Runners up: Ruth Chandaengerwa

Ruth Chandaengerwa 2nd Runners up: Eva Magala

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Eva Magala was the best placed Ugandan in the 2018 Windhoek Lager Championship held at the Windhoek Country Club and Resort, Windhoek, Namibia.

Magala finished third overall in the ladies category behind Zimbabwe’s Ruth Chandaengerwa and Tanzania’s Angel Howard Robinson.

Charles Mubiru who represented Uganda in the men’s Group A finished 11th.

Paul Baite and Benson Katema finished ninth and one in the men’s Group B and C respectively.

The Windhoek Lager Championship is a team event with more than 10 participating countries including Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Seychelles.