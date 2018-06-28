URA Football Club parts ways with longest serving player

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has officially parted ways with their longest serving servant, Jimmy Kulaba.

Kulaba, who has been at the club since 2014 is destined for a move to Kenya Premier League outfit, Tusker Football Club.

According to a statement by URA FC, the club has granted the defender the green light to join the KPL giants;

Kulaba Jimmy has officially been released by URA Football Club to join Tusker FC of Kenya.The former captain has been at URA FC since 2014. URA FC wishes the player all the best Kenya.

He becomes the second player to officially leave the tax collector’s side after right back Fred Okot left for Vipers Sports Club.

Under new manager Sam Ssimbwa, who recently signed a three year deal, the URA FC is set to reinforce the team ahead of the new season.

The club has already signed two players; Ronald Musana and Robert Omunuk from Proline and Tusker respectively.