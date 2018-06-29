2018 FIFA World Cup: Round of 16 schedule completed

The 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixtures were completed on Thursday night after final group G two games.

Belgium overcame 1966 World Cup winners England 1-0 as African representatives Tunisia defeated debutants Panama 2-1.

The round of 16 games start on Saturday with a double header.

France takes on Argentina in Kazan during the early kick off in Kazan before Uruguay will face Portugal in Sochi.

On Sunday, hosts Russia will play Spain in Luzhniki in the early game before Croatia will tackle Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

Five time World Cup champions Brazil will entertain Mexico in Samara on Monday, 1st July 2018.

Belgium and Japan lock horns in Rostov-on-Don in match 54 in the second Monday game.

The final two matches at the round of 16 will see Sweden take on Switzerland at the St Petersburg Stadium in a 3pm fixture.

Colombia, who ejected Senegal 1-0 on Thursday plays the three Lions, England in Moscow’s Spartak.

No African country will play at the round of 16 stage.

Round of 16

Saturday 30 June:

France Vs Argentina – Kazan, 3pm (Match 50)

Uruguay Vs Portugal – Sochi, 7pm (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain Vs Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki), 3pm (Match 51)

Croatia vs Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod, 7pm (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil vs Mexico – Samara, 3pm (Match 53)

Belgium vs Japan – Rostov-on-Don, 7pm (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final:

Sunday 15 July:

Winner match 61 Vs Winner Match 62

Moscow (Luzhniki), 4pm