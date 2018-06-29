ACC, Tornado in derby clash at Budo as Wanderers look for inspiration against Patidar

ACC and Tornado, the two oldest clubs in Ugandan cricket, will be battling for not just bragging rights but also positions as they fight for promotion from Division 2.

They both started the season on a high but have of recent lost steam with both sides suffering some embarrassing losses that have dented their promotion ambitions.

They will face each other on the small Budo oval that is a batting heaven for batsmen that hit the ball and love it coming to the bat fast.

In contrast both sides have some very quick bowlers with Tornado relying on Trevor Bukenya and Cosmas Kyewuta while ACC will look to 2017 Division 2 best bowler Emmanuel Odeng and Timothy Erumuka for wickets.

Both sides have not been very convincing with the bat especially Tornado who still look thin on batting steel but ACC is a more assured batting side with Dan Batuwa, Aggrey Kintu and new comer Quaraish Kasujja putting their hands up even in lost causes.

The two sides will be hoping to win so that they can keep up with table leaders SKLPS and Patidar.

Meanwhile, Wanderers will be facing Patidar in Kyambogo in a must win game for them.

Wanderers will have to treat all its remaining games of the season as a final if they are to have a chance of promotion this season.

They gave SKLPS free points when they failed to raise a team at the time of start of play a game in which they had a chance of moving up the table. They now lie just above the relegation places and a win against Patidar will put some day light between them and the relegation places.

Patidar who are second on the table seem to have exorcised the demons of last season when they were on the receiving end of some ferrous beating in Division 1.

Wanderers will surely earn its pay if they are able to beat them.