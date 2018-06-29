CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018: Three debutants in Vipers’ XI against JKU

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018:

Match Day One (Friday, 29 June)

JKU (Zanzibar) Vs Vipers – Chamazi Complex (2 PM)

Azam FC (Tanzania) Vs Kator (South Sudan) – Chamazi Complex (4PM)

Singida United (Tanzania) Vs APR (Rwanda) – Taifa Stadium (7PM)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Three players on their debut appearance for Vipers Sports Club were named in the starting eleven against Zanzibar side JKU in the official opening match of the 2018 CECAFA Kagame cup on Friday.

Goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya, recently signed from army side UPDF Football club, defender Ibrahim Kiyemba (formerly at rivals SC Villa Jogoo) and midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police were named in the starting line of Miguel Da Costa’s coached side.

Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa and Ibrahim Kiyemba were the defenders named.

Team captain Tadeo Lwanga, Ssenfuka, Frank Tumwesigye, Ashraf Mandela, Pius Wangi formed the packed midfield.

Only one natural center forward Dan Sserunkuma was preferred.

The 2018 CECAFA Clubs championship kicked off on Friday.

Two other games will be played later in the evening.

Defending champions Azam from Tanzania will face South Sudan’s Kator Football Club.

Azam FC is new home to former Vipers long serving captain Nico Wakiro Wadada.

In the final match on Friday, Singida United, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze will play Rwanda’s newly crowned champions APR during the flood lit game.

The best two clubs from each of the three groups and the three best losers will qualify for the knock out stages.

Vipers XI Vs JKU:

Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Duncan Sseninde, Geofrey Wasswa, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Ashraf Mandela, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Frank Tumwesigye, Pius Wangi, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma

SUBS: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Fred Okot, Aggrey Madoi, Brian Nkuubi, Kalumba, Milton Karisa, Steve Dese Mukwala