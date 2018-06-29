CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018: Uganda’s Vipers kick off with Islanders JKU

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018:

Opening Games (Friday, 29 June)

JKU (Zanzibar) Vs Vipers – Chamazi Complex (2 PM)

Azam FC (Tanzania) Vs Kator (South Sudan) – Chamazi Complex (4PM)

Singida United (Tanzania) Vs APR (Rwanda) – Taifa Stadium (7PM)

The 2018 CECAFA Kagame Clubs championship gets underway officially on Friday, 29 June 2018 in Dar es salaam.

There are three matches on card on the opening day of the two week’s championship.

Zanzibar Island representatives JKU face Uganda’s reigning champions, Vipers Sports Club at the Chamazi Complex in the early kick off.

Vipers traveled to the humid coastal city mid-week with a blend of the youth and experienced.

They reached safely ahead of Friday’s match.

Miguel Da Costa’s led side has new faces as goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Fred Okot and Ibrahim Kiyemba as well as the returning Aggrey Madoi and David Owori who had been loaned to Police and Proline respectively.

New captain Tadeo Lwanga has already hinted about the club’s ambitions to win this championship.

Lwanga in an earlier interview with the club website noted;

We know the task ahead of us in the competition. We are big team and it’s always good to start the duty of a captain with victory although it’s very difficult we shall play to our best.

At the same venue, Azam from Tanzania will face South Sudan’s Kator Football Club.

Azam FC is new home to former Vipers long serving captain Nico Wakiro Wadada.

In the final match, Singida United, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze will play Rwanda’s newly crowned champions APR during the flood lit game.

The best two clubs from each of the three groups and the three best losers will qualify for the knock out stages.

Only three Ugandan sides SC Villa (3 times, 1987, 2003 & 2005), KCCA (1978) and Police (2006) have won the competition.

Azam is the defending champion from the last time the championship was held in 2015, still in Tanzania.

The tournament is exclusively funded by the President of Rwanda, General Paul Kagame.

Vipers’ Team in Dar es salaam:

Geofrey Wasswa (Vice Captain), Fred Okot, Bashir Asiku, Aggrey Madoi, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Lutimba Midfielders : Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Rahmat Senfuka, Brian Nkuubi, Duncan Sseninde, David Owori, Ashraf Mandela, Pius “Muzei” Wangi, Milton Karisa

: Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye, Rahmat Senfuka, Brian Nkuubi, Duncan Sseninde, David Owori, Ashraf Mandela, Pius “Muzei” Wangi, Milton Karisa Forwards: Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Steven Desse Mukwala, Brian Kalumba

Technical:

Head coach : Miguel Da Costa

: Miguel Da Costa Assistant coach: Edward Golola

Edward Golola Goalkeeping coach: Eddie Kaweesa

Other coaches:

Edward Ssali

Mathius Kasagga

CEO: Peter Lwanga

Technical Director: Eddie Butindo

2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup Groups