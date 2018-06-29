Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Mbabazi joins Mbarara City Football Club

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has joined Uganda Premier League outfit, Mbarara City Football Club as head coach for a two year tenure.

The development follows mutual agreement between the representatives of the CAF B cum-UEFA certificate licensed tactician and management of the club, christened as the “Ankole Lions”.

According to Mbabazi’s representative Allan Mukasa, the discussions that lasted for more than a fort night were finally concluded on Wednesday when they travelled to Mbarara to sign the binding documentations.

Mukasa, a shrewd football representative, however did not reveal most details from the deal signed apart from the duration on the job.

We completed the initial talks with management of the Mbarara City Football Club and agreed on a two year time lag with the client (Mbabazi). Other details as winning bonuses, allowances, salaries and other financial nitty remain muted

Mbabazi has been a care taker coach at Big League side Kyetume FC after serving Onduparaka for one and a half seasons.

The former KCCA and SC Villa Jogoo player, also played for the Uganda Cranes before he ventured for greener pastures in Ivory Coast with Asec Mimosas, Esperance, Al Ahly, St Patrick Athletic in Ireland.

He had been tracked by Sports Club Villa Jogoo as possible replacement for Wasswa Bbosa who signed for Soana Football Club.

Mbabazi is a hands on tactician with affluent training regimes prior to the matches.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City Football Club will soon unveil Swedish national, Stefan Hansson to work as their technical director.

Hannsson arrives in the country this weekend.