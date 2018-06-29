FUFA Boosts Umony’s Naguru Give Back charity drive

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive: Saturday, 30th June 2018

Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

*Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has supported the Brian Umony “Naguru Give Back” Charity Drive with 20 footballs.

The footballs were delivered by the FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Humphrey Mandu on Friday.

Receiving the donation, Peter Tabu, the CEO of the Brian Umony Foundation lauded FUFA for the timely offer.

“I wish to thank FUFA for this kind gesture. We also appreciate the other partners and sponsors who have supported in the best way possible,” Tabu noted.

The Naguru Give Back charity cause is a fundraising drive meant to raise funds that will assist the Naguru community.

There will be two matches to be played on the day. First, the curtain raiser will be played between the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) team and the celebrities that have radio presenters, comedians and musicians.

The celebrities will be captained by celebrated comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi, assisted by Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”.

Airtel Uganda Ambassador Eddie Kenzo is also confirmed among the celebrities to play in the game.

The others include; musicians Gravity Omutujju, King Michael, Vince Musisi, Myko Ouma, Alex Muhangi and Bushington.

Former Uganda Cranes international, George “Best” Nsimbe was confirmed as the head coach for the Brian Umony XI against Naguru Echo team.

Umony XI takes on Naguru Echo in the main match, Nsimbe is likely to come up with a healthy selection dilemma for the team that will play.

At his disposal are three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa.

The other players on board are; goalkeeper KCCA’s Charles Lukwago, Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Denis Okot Oola, Owen Kasule, Derrick Walulya, Denis Iguma and Mohammad Shaban among others.

About Naguru Echo

Naguru Echo is a community based football team that has produced a number of stars, Brian Umony among the major exports.

Naguru as a community is a rich sports hub that has over the years been a catchment area to talent development through the various sports as cricket, boxing, lawn tennis, rugby, hockey and football.

Umony confirmed that after Naguru, he will spread wings to the country side, starting with Jinja.

Key Partners

FUFA is joins a wide variety of partners who have supported the cause.

The others are; Stand Out Marketing, Sports Fan Magazine, Bet Lion, 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Africell (provided jersey for Naguru Echo) and KCCA Football Club.