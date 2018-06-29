Ndugwa, Lwaliwa talks with Kenyan giant club hit a snag

Two Uganda Cranes players Abraham Ndugwa and Halid Lwaliwa will not join Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards like earlier believed.

The sad fate follows unsuccessful talks between the player’s representative Jens Leidewall.

According to Leidewall, who is based in Sweden, the two players had travelled to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi to meet AFC Leopards for potential transfer moves.

However, the talks between the agent and the AFC Leopards did not yield any dividends.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Leidewall, who also represents a number of players in Uganda submitted;

We came to a situation in our negotiations with Kenya Premier League club, AFC Leopards, who did invite both Halid Lwaliwa and Abraham Ndugwa. The possible transfers of these players has been stranded. AFC Leopards invited the players to have a visit, meet club representatives and have a round tour for the club facilities. But, in the talks, the club could not offer the opportunities expected of us, so the players had to fly back to Uganda, where more offerings are to be investigated.

For starters, Ndugwa is a center forward and can play on either flanks whilst Lwaliwa is a central defender.

Whereas Ndugwa still has a running contract with relegated Masavu Football Club, Lwaliwa is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at reigning champions Vipers Sports Club.

URA Football Club, Express, Sports Club Villa and Vipers have openly expressed interest in Ndugwa’s services.

Lwaliwa is a prime target for URA Football Club.