Pascal Wawa returns to TZ, joins Simba

by Ismael Kiyonga
Pascal Wawa featured for Azam in the 2015 Kagame Cup

Former Azam FC Ivorian defender Pascal Serge Wawa has joined Simba SC.

The giant centre back returns to Tanzania for a third stint and will most likely make his Msimbazi debut in the CECAFA Kagame Cup that starts on Friday.

Wawa was unveiled at the Simba offices along with goalkeeper Deogratius Munishi from Pretoria University in South Africa by Masoud Juma, Simba’s official.

The duo joins Ugandan born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere who was signed from Kenya’s Gor Mahia last week.

The signing of Wawa by the 6-time Cecafa Kagame Cup winners signals an exit for Ugandan defender Murushid Jjuuko who is linked with a move away to South Africa.

