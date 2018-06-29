Silverbacks dare D’Tigers as FIBA World Cup qualifiers resume

Friday, June 29

Nigeria vs. Uganda – 10:30 pm, EAT

FIBA

The second leg of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup African qualifiers take center stage this weekend in four different cities.

Tunis will host Group A that has Tunisia, Cameroon, Chad and Guinea while Lagos will host Group B that has Nigeria, Uganda, Mali and Rwanda. Cairo will hosts Group C that has Egypt, Angola, Morocco and DRC, and Dakar host Group D that has Senegal, Mozambique, Central African Republic and Ivory Coast.

Uganda will take on group hosts Nigeria in the second of the two games to be played at the National Stadium.

The Silverbacks will derive confidence from the first leg performance in which they marched D’Tigers for most part of the game before falling 102-86.

Robinson Opong and Jimmy Enabu had breakout games during the first legs and are the leading scores in the African Qualifiers. The duo averaged 21 and 18 points respectively through the first three games, logging over 30 minutes each.

Head coach George Galanopoulos who missed the first phase will hope his new boys Jordin Mayes, Emmanuel Mugenga and John Deng Geu as well as returning Ivan Lumanyika and Samuel Kalwanying show out.

Going up against a relatively bigger side, Galanopoulos seems to have it all figured out.

“If we do have a strength, our strength is our speed and our quickness, more than anything. So other teams that may have a size advantage on us we have a speed and quickness advantage against them,” he says.

Samuel Kalwanyi, Deng Geu and Ivan Lumanyika will have some work on their hands when they go up against Nigeria’s skipper and best player in the qualifiers thus far Ike Diogu and seven footer Jeleel Akindeele.

D’Tigers re-enforced their roster adding six new faces and will have a few things to prove in front of home fans. Youngster Jordan Nwora is expected to complement the traditional back court of Ben Uzoh and Bryant Mbamalu.

In the first game of the group, Mali will face Rwanda.