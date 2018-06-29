The shorter version of Basketball, 3×3 Basketball, is fast becoming popular in Uganda and around the world.

It is the quickest developing game on the planet which prompted its consideration for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Uganda is ranked first and second in the women and men’s categories respectively on the continent, and the women’s national 3×3 team recently featured at this year’s World Cup held in Manila, Philippines.

And in an effort to spread the game and choose the finest 3×3 players in the country U-18 and U-16, the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) with help from the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) under the Fast Track program, set out on a basketball program called Sprite Ballers aimed at 50 schools in Uganda.

The finale of the tour will be held on Saturday, June 30 at Kampala International University (KIU) with an aim of selecting the best 32 players from the 50 schools.

It is the second year that Uganda has run this program for U-18 and the U-23 but it is the first time the country is running a 3×3 program that spans over 50 schools across the Eastern, Western and Central Regions.

The finals will bring together the best players from each of the 50 schools visited and these will compete for the National Trophy and a chance to form the talent pool to represent the country in U-18 events.

FIBA launched 3×3 as second basketball discipline in 2010 and it has been embraced by over 150 national federations.

With 3×3 set to feature at the 2020 Olympic Games, Uganda will be optimistic to qualify for the event.