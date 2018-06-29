© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko has been given chance to join South Africa’s SuperSport United by Tanzania Premier League winners Simba SC.

The Msimbazi who have already signed Jjuuko’s replacement in Ivorian defender Pascal Serge Wawa who was unveiled on Thursday have reliably let go of arguably the best centre back in the region.

Kawowo Sports understands that SuperSport United have already sent an invitation to the defender who is in Uganda at the moment and will link up with the club immediately Visa issues are sorted.

Jjuuko, in his mid-20s joined the Tanzania club in 2014 and has made more than 120 appearances for the club scoring on seven occasions.

In case the deal to ‘Matsatsantsa’ the Ugandan international since 2014 will join compatriots Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City) and Denis Onyango (Sundowns) who ply their trade in the South Africa Premier Soccer League.