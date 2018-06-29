Tangosport Uganda secures timely financial boost from Pacco Holdings

Tangosport Uganda landed a Shs 10M sponsorship package for one year from events management experts Phillip and Associates Company Holdings Ltd (PAACO Holdings Limited).

Tangosport Uganda

This was announced at a press conference conducted in Jinja on Friday 29th June, 2018.

An overwhelmed Joseph Mutaka, the Tangosport managing director lauded the new partners in a special way;

What’s happening today is a reflection of a journey yet to accomplished though, that commenced with a single step years ago, and acquisition of a formal working sponsorship and marketing partnership with PACCO Holdings Ltd is an intent of evidence more are on the way! I congratulate our new partners for making it to the list of our short and long term partners and only draw assurances to you, the marriage will breed enormous fruits

In retaliation, the Executive Director PACCO Holdings Ltd, Joseph Balikudembe tagged the new partnership with Tangosport non-accidental;

Tangosport has undoubtedly changed the face of sports in Uganda evidently showcased in the numerous capacity building workshops, talent scouting and promotion, lit sports events that move crowds rather name them. PAACO Holdings Ltd therefore drew interest in partnering with Tangosport Uganda not by accident but rather to make it a point that sports industry is elevated to another level given the numerous sporting talent endowments and the region that proudly makes Busoga and Uganda a sports niche. We will professionally respect the marriage and provide the very best to our clients anytime, every time

Tangosport Uganda

The Tangosport – PAACO Holdings partnership will for a start take the time lag of one year, with a financial contribution of Shs 10M.

For starters, PAACO Holdings deal in a wide range of activities including Herbal medication service, Hotel and Acommodation facilities, Musical Event Management.

Tangosport Uganda

Tangosport Uganda

This will help a great deal in the promotion of all the events and will as well pay half of the common chargeable fee for all PAACO Holdings Ltd services on any event paraded on Tangosport Uganda activity calendar.

PAACO Holdings Ltd joins a queue of Tangosport Uganda business partners including Uganda’s leading edible oil manufacturers, BIDCO (U) Limited.

Tangosport Uganda deals in sports service delivery, with marketing, event management and sports education.