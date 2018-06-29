Tornado Bee face rivals Challengers in clash for positions

Sunday, July 1 | Lugogo Cricket Oval

Tornado Bee vs. Challengers – 10:00 am

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With Aziz Damani running away with the title the rest of the teams will have to be content with second place.

Damani has won all five of its games so far this season with all the sides behind them beating up on each other leaving the defending champions to compete only against themselves.

Four time league winners Tornado Bee have had a mixed season so far with a no result against giant slayers Strikers, losing 2 games and winning only 2 with their second loss coming last weekend against Kutchi Tigers.

They have missed talisman Roger Mukasa who was been busy with the national team and they will need him this weekend against Challengers before he travels to Rwanda for the T20 qualifiers.

Challengers have not fared better than Tornado Bee and are ahead of their weekend rivals but have played a game more.

Challengers has won three games and lost three out of their six games this season and they will need to win their last game of the first round to stay in the hunt for the title.

Challengers brought in some new players and these have taken some time to gel with old wise heads Hamu Kayondo, Aneef Sha, David Wabwire and Arthur Kyobe but the signs are evident that they are still one of the best sides in the league.

Tornado Bee will be hoping for Roger Mukasa and Deus Muhumuza can help them over come Challengers to go ahead of them on the table and considering that those two will be missing when they take on Damani next weekend.