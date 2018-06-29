Courtesy

As promised at the end of the recently concluded season, redevelopment of the St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende, home to Vipers SC has begun.

The stadium has in place for the past one and half seasons but been criticized over uneven playing surface.

At one time, even the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in a memo to Fufa advised that the over 25,000 seater must improve its surface if it’s to be allowed to host continental games.

Reliable sources indicate the surface will be changed from natural grass to astro turf before the start of the next season in which the Venoms will represent Uganda at the Caf Champions League.

Already, the current surface has been cleared and leveling ahead of the laying of the turf has been done.