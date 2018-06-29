Zanzibar side JKU holds Vipers in 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup opener

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018

Opening Match: JKU (Zanzibar) 1-1 Vipers (Uganda)

Zanzibar side JKU has held Vipers Sports Club to a one-all draw in the opening game of the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Clubs on Friday in Dar es Salaam.

Abrahman Musa gave the Islanders the lead a minute after the opening quarter hour mark at the Chamazi Sports Complex under hot conditions.

The minnows led 1-0 by the half way mark of the game.

Dan “Mzee” Sserunkuma brought the game level with a predatory strike two minutes into the second half.

There were no further goals for either sides in the match as the two sides shared the spoils.

Vipers introduced Milton Karisa and Brian Nkuubi for Duncan Sseninde and Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye respectively.

The Venoms handed debuts to goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya, defender Ibrahim Kiyemba and midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka.

Later on, defending champions Azam from Tanzania will face South Sudan’s Kator Football Club at the same venue before Singida United, home to Uganda Cranes left back Shafik Batambuze play Rwanda’s newly crowned champions APR at the National Stadium.

The best two clubs from each of the three groups and the three best losers will qualify for the knock out stages.

Azam is the defending champion from the last time the championship was held in 2015, still in Tanzania.

The tournament is exclusively funded by the President of Rwanda, General Paul Kagame.

How Vipers Lined Up: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa (Vice Captain), Duncan Sseninde (Brian Nkuubi), Bashir Asiku, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Frank “Zagga” Tumwesigye (Milton Karisa), Rahmat Senfuka, Ashraf Mandela, Pius “Muzei” Wangi (Steven Dese Mukwala), Dan Sserunkuma

Subs Not Used: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Brian Kalumba, Fred Okot, Aggrey Madoi, Yayo Lutimba, David Owori

