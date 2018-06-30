GiveMeSport

Retired Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba believes one day Africa will be successful but quickly adds there is need to rethink on the approach to big competitions.

For the first time since 1982, no African nation made it to the knock out stages of the FIFA World Cup in Russia with only 5 wins from a possible 15 games played.

“Africa is going to be successful one day but we need to think again how we approach these big competitions,” said former Ivory Coast striker Drogba as quoted by BBC Sport.

The former African Footballer of the Year was saddened by the early exit of all five African representatives describing it as a setback.

“It’s a big step back,” he added but said it’s a chance to reconsider approach together as Africa.

I also think it is a chance for all the African teams and for the African Confederation maybe to reconsider the strategy and how we want to go forward. SkySports

“What do we want to do in the next World Cup? We have the potential, we have the money to develop, but we need more than that.

The former Chelsea star also demands the consistency and structures – a foundation for Europe and South America success.

We need to have the consistency and the structure of the European teams and the South American teams. We are going to be successful one day but we need to think again how we approach these big competitions.

Drogba is one of the respected African footballers with successful careers especially at England side Chelsea where he won several trophies including the UEFA Champions League.