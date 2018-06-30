FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

Friday Result

Nigeria 109-66 Uganda

Today’s Fixture

Uganda vs. Mali – 8:00 pm, EAT

FIBA

Uganda started the second leg of the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers on a losing note, terribly falling to hosts Nigeria 109-66 at the National Stadium on Friday night.

D’Tigers started started strong with Ike Diogu connecting from the top of the mountain on the first attempt but Robinson Opong answered right back.

The Silverbacks kept Nigeria at arms length until the final two minutes of the opening quarter when they started pulling away and opened a 9 points lead heading into the second quarter.

Braxton Obgueze opened the second quarter with a jumper that sparked a 13-0 run for Nigeria, as Uganda’s offense froze for nearly five minutes until Jordin Mayes hit a 3-pointer.

FIBA

Nigeria’s lead hoovered above 15 points in the second quarter and kept increasing the rest of the way as D’tigers punished Silverbacks mistakes.

Diogu was bullish inside-out and Uganda’s tormentor in chief. The big man scored game high 24 points and picked 7 rebounds.

D’Tigers skipper was complemented as six other teammates scored in double figures. Obi Emegano scored 15 points, Tosin Mehinti and Jordan Nwora contributed 12 points apiece, Braxton Obgueze had 11 points while Ben Uzoh and Talib Zanna chipped in with 10 points each.

Jordin Mayes marked his competitive debut for Uganda with team high 18 points.

Another debutant John Deng Geu was the stand out performer for the Silverbacks. The forward scored 13 points and picked game high 12 rebounds.

FIBA

Robinson Opong contributed 11 points while Samuel Kalwanyi who had a torrid night picked 11 rebounds.

The Silverbacks return to the floor this evening to take on Mali in a must win if they are to enhance their chance of advancing to the second and final round of the qualifiers.