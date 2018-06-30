Cavani brace inspires Uruguay past Portugal | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16):

Uruguay 2-1 France

1934 and 1950 FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay outwitted Portugal 2-1 during the second game for the second round of 16 match played on Saturday night at the Fisht stadium in Sochi.

Edinson Cavani struck a brace to inspire Oscar Tabarez’s side to the next round.

Cavani opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute as the South Americans commanded the opening stanza of the game.

FIFA World Cup

Pepe headed home the equalizer, 10 minutes into the second half to level the game.

The joy was however short lived with Cavani’s curler, two minutes after the opening hour mark.

It was the first time that Uruguay has won all the opening four matches at the FIFA World Cup since 1930

Uruguay joins France to the round of 16 stage.

The French eliminated Argentina 4-3 in a seven goal thriller played in Kazan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hosts Russia will play Spain in Luzhniki in the early game on Sunday.

Croatia takes on Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod in the latter game.

Five time World Cup champions Brazil will entertain Mexico in Samara on Monday, 1st July 2018.

Belgium and Japan lock horns in Rostov-on-Don in match 54 in the second Monday game.

The final two matches at the round of 16 will see Sweden take on Switzerland at the St Petersburg Stadium in a 3pm fixture before Colombia plays the three Lions, England in Moscow’s Spartak.

FIFA Media

Round of 16 Matches:

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan (Match 50)

Argentina – Kazan (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal – Sochi (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain Vs Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki), 3pm (Match 51)

Croatia vs Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod, 7pm (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil vs Mexico – Samara, 3pm (Match 53)

Belgium vs Japan – Rostov-on-Don, 7pm (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final

Sunday 15 July