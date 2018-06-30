Courtesy

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse admits it was tough facing elimination on Fifa Fair Play rules but says tournament regulations must be respected.

The Lions of Teranga bowed out the Russia 2018 World Cup at the expense of Japan on Yellow Cards accumulated after all teams shared same statistics.

“Fair play points are one of the rules and these rules have been established in the tournament regulations,” a disappointed Cisse is quoted by BBC Sport. “We have to respect that,” he added.

We would have preferred to be eliminated in another way but that’s the way it works and we knew that those were the regulations.

File Photo

The 2002 skipper who led his team to the quarter finals under late French man Bruno Metsu (RIP) also feels for the boys who gave everything but didn’t go beyond group stages.

We have not qualified because we did not deserve to qualify. I’m just disappointed for my team, for this generation and for these players who fight every single day for our country.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s 1-0 loss to Colombia was the first time inside 90 minutes that they lost a World Cup match in 8 matches.