Defender Richard Ayiko sets personal targets at Onduparaka FC

Newly acquired Onduparaka Football Club striker Richard Ayiko has set a personal performance bar ahead of the 2018/19 season kick off.

Ayiko was recently signed by the West Nile based side from Maroons as a free agent following the expiry of his employment contract.

He signed a three year employment contract with undisclosed personal terms.

The towering central defender, in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports has set bold achievable targets with Onduparaka FC;

I am happy to have joined Onduparaka Football Club. I am targeting a solid performance throughout the season so that the club finishes in a better position than the previous seasons.

Stepping stone to Uganda Cranes:

Ayiko, a graduate of the famous Copa championship tournament wants to use the opportunity of playing at Onduparaka F.C to perfection.

He desires to earn a call up to the national team, Uganda Cranes;

Of course, I am set to achieve my targets with the aim of getting a call up at the national level to play for Uganda Cranes.

“I also want to play in better professional leagues in the years to come. So, I want to inject much effort and focus on my game and improve a lot. I will reach my climax and get a good exposure” the soft spoken player added.

Onduparaka F.C has also signed striker Amis Muwonge from Masindi Doves Football Club.