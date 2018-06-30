France eliminates Argentina in 7 goal thriller | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Round of 16):

France 4-3 Argentina

FIFA Media

France became the first country to qualify for the quarter finals at the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday.

The French defeated South Americans Argentina 4-3 in Kazan.

Antoine Griezmann put France ahead with a well converted 13th minute penalty.

Argentina found the equalizer through Angel Di Maria four minutes to the half time break as the first 45 minutes ended all square one all.

Gabriel Mercado shot the Argentina ahead for the first time in the game, three minutes into the second stanza.

Benjamin Pavard equalized for France in the 57th minute as the goal galore continued.

Kylian Mbappe then scored twice inside four minutes in the 64th and 86th minutes to bury the game 4-3.

Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back in the third minute of added time but it was little too late.

The second round of 16 match will be played on Saturday night between Uruguay and Portugal in Sochi.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 fixtures were completed on Thursday night after final group G two games.

Other Matches:

On Sunday, hosts Russia will play Spain in Luzhniki in the early game before Croatia will tackle Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

Five time World Cup champions Brazil will entertain Mexico in Samara on Monday, 1st July 2018.

Belgium and Japan lock horns in Rostov-on-Don in match 54 in the second Monday game.

The final two matches at the round of 16 will see Sweden take on Switzerland at the St Petersburg Stadium in a 3pm fixture before Colombia plays the three Lions, England in Moscow’s Spartak.

Round of 16

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan, 3pm (Match 50)

Uruguay Vs Portugal – Sochi, 7pm (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain Vs Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki), 3pm (Match 51)

Croatia vs Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod, 7pm (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil vs Mexico – Samara, 3pm (Match 53)

Belgium vs Japan – Rostov-on-Don, 7pm (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final

Sunday 15 July