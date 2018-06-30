Gasana nets 23 as Rwanda completes double over Mali in World Cup qualifiers

FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers

Friday Result

Mali 72-82 Rwanda

Today’s Fixture

Nigeria vs. Rwanda – 10:30 pm, EAT

FIBA

Rwanda got their 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with an 82-72 win over Mali at the National Stadium in Lagos on Friday.

Rwanda started strong and led 13-8 with Kami Kabange, Kenneth Gasana, Darrius Garret and Elie Kaje all contributing to the offensively with Aristide Mugabe directing traffic.

Mali quickly wiped out the deficit, and tied the game at 13. However, Gasana knocked down a go-ahead 3-ball to ignite a 12-1 run to close the period.

Mali on several occasions in the fourth quarter came with in 5-points, but Rwanda were able to extend their lead and completed the double over the West Africans in the qualifiers.

Kenneth Gasana scored game high 23 points to go with 9 rebounds. He was complemented by new boys Dan Manzi and Darrius Garret who scored 17 and 15 points respectively with the latter pulling down 10 rebounds. Olivier Shyaka6 chipped in with 10 points.

Ibrahim Djambo scored team-high 16 points for Mali and grabbed game high 13 rebounds. Mamadou Keita contributed 13 points off the bench while Mahamadou Kante scored 12 points.

Both teams return to action tonight with Mali taking on Uganda in the first game while Rwanda will battle hosts Nigeria.