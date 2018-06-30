Gor Mahia Football Club confirms Kagere’s replacement

Soka East

Kenya Premier League giant club Gor Mahia FC acquired Burundian international Francis Mustafa on a two-year-deal from Rwandan side Kiyovu.

The striker, who had arrived in the country on Wednesday and was assessed by the head coach Dylan Kerr in Kisumu before returning to Nairobi to sign the necessary documentations.

Mustafa, 20, was a dependable player for Kiyovu – scoring 11 goals to help them finish 5th in the just ended Rwandan Premier League 2017-18 season.

He becomes the first mid-season signing for K’Ogalo.

Mustafa is the direct replacement for Ugandan born Rwanda Amavubi center forward Meddie Kagere, who departed the club for Tanzania’s Simba.

Kagere left Gor Mahia as a free agent for a reported transfer fee of $ 80,000.