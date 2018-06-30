Match day two of the 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup 2018 for this weekend

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Airtel Buganda Masaza Football Cup 2018:

Match Day Two Fixtures:

*(All matches kick off at 4:00PM)

Saturday, 30th June

Group A:

Kyadondo Vs Gomba – Gayaza High School

Group B:

Kooki Vs Buddu – Lwanda Play ground, Rakai

Buleemezi Vs Ssese – Kasana Play ground, Luweero

Group C:

Butambala Vs Bugerere – Kibibi S.S

Group D:

Buluuli Vs Buvuma – Migeera UMEA Play ground

Sunday, 1st July:

Group C:

Singo Vs Mawogola – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Group D:

Busiro Vs Mawokota – Sentema play ground

Group A:

Buweekula Vs Kabula – Kasenyi Play ground, Mubende

The 2018 Airtel Buganda Masaza tournament returns with match day two this weekend.

Five games will be played on Saturday, 30th June 2018 and three on the subsequent day.

Wounded Bulemeezi who fell 2-1 away to Buddu on match day one will this time round host Ssese in group B at the Kasana play ground in Luweero.

Ssese drew one all in their opening game with Kooki, who finished the game with 10 men.

Kyadondo, 2-1 winners away to Kabula on match day one will entertain Gomba at the Gayaza playground.

Kooki hosts Buddu at the Lwanda play ground in Rakai district.

Butambala will play host to Bugerere at the Bulo Parents playground in Butambala district and Bululi faces islanders Buvuma at the Migyera playground in Nakasongola district.

On Sunday, 1st July 2018, Ssingo who drew goal-less away to Kyaggwe on match day one will be at home to Mawogola at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Meanwhile, Busiro faces Mawokota at the Ssentema playground and Buweekula hosts Kabula.

According to the chairman of the Airtel Buganda Masaza tournament, Sulaiman Ssejjengo, the three matches on Sunday were confirmed for that day on request of the home sides; Ssingo, Busiro and Buweekula.

“On Saturday, we shall have five matches and the three Sunday games were on the request of the home teams – Ssingo, Busiro and Buweekula” Ssenjengo noted.

Gomba are the defending champions.

The tournament will run for three months and it is exclusively sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

No Uganda Premier League or FUFA Big league licenced player is permitted to play in this tourney.

Match Day one Results:

Group A:

Gomba 1-0 Buweekula

Buweekula Kabula 1-2 Kyadondo

Group B:

Buddu 2-1 Bulemezi

Bulemezi Ssese 1-1 Kooki

Group C:

Kyaggwe 2-1 Butambala

Butambala Bugerere 0-0 Singo

Group D:

Buvuma 0-2 Busiro

Busiro Busujju 3-1 Buluuli

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Past Winners: