Mbarara City F.C’s Swedish Technical Director arrives Saturday

Swedish national, Stefan Hansson who is set to be unveiled as the new technical director for Western Uganda based Uganda Premier League, Mbarara City FC arrives in Uganda on Saturday.

MM Times

“We expect Mr Stefan Hansson on Saturday at Entebbe International Airport before he will be picked and driven to Kampala before he will travel to Mbarara” a top club official confirmed the Itinerary.

The 60 year old vastly traveled and experienced coach is expected to work as the club’s Technical Director to oversee the work of the other coaches.

Hansson, a UEFA pro-licensed coach, has handled a wide variety of clubs including the Seychelles national team and Myanmar U-23 side.

He will work with newly named head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and Baker Kasule as the assistant.

Mbabazi took over from former tactician Samuel Kawalya, who saw the club survive relegation.

All these steps are being under taken to strengthen the club ahead of the coming season.

The club has already signed former Kataka F.C and Uganda U-20 midfielder Ivan Eyam with high prospects of luring SC Villa Jogoo winger Martin Kizza, Cameroon U-20 forward as well as two more locally based players.

The club’s pre-season schedule will officially kick off in July 2017 with test matches in many Western Uganda districts of Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Isingiro, Kabale, Mbarara and Rukungiri.

Stefan Hanson’s former clubs: