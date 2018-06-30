Motocross season reaches midway on Sunday

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 2018 National Motocross Championship gets to the midway point with fourth round this weekend at the Victoria Racetrack in Garuga.

The championship battle is anticipated to resume with some thrilling action as riders try to assert their positions ahead of the fifth round.

However, the more exciting battle is expected to come from the junior class which a close tie on the championship points.

Gift Sebuguzi will yet again be up to edge of his rivals Mubarak Senoga and William Blick to extend his lead in the MX50 class.

MX50 Juniors currently led by Pascal Kasozi will call for a battle between Ashiraf Mbabazi, Ramathan Mubiru and others junior riders.

The Obote brothers; Milton Akaki and Milton Akena will spice up the MX 65 class against their rivals Jeremiah Mawanda among others.

With a big points margin, Fortune Sentamu is expected to assert his title ambitions this weekend widening the gap further from his counterparts Waleed Omar and Joshua Mwangala.

Ali Omar Yasser will yet again encounter the Blick brothers; Alestair and Paddy Blick for the weekend’s top position in the MX125.

Ismail Mukiibi and Arthur Blick Jr will be out to maintain their lead in the MX2 and MX1 classes respectively.

Meanwhile, fans will be treated to another thrilling action as the rally cars take on the renovated double circuit at Garuga.

Over 20 crews including Arthur Blick Jr, Ronald Sebuguzi, Omar Mayanja among others will be part of the weekend’s circuit.