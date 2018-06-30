© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jorge Miguel Da Costa was left to rue missed chances as Vipers played to a 1-1 draw with Zanzibar’s JKU in the opening match of the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Daniel Sserunkuma salvaged a point for the Ugandan champions in the second half after Abraham Musa had put the Zanzibar side in the lead inside 16 minutes.

“We played well but deserved to be winners but we wasted good chances in the goal area,” Da Costa said after the match before he called on his boys to be more aggressive in the coming fixtures.

Vipers Media

“We hope to be more aggressive in the final third in the next matches.

Vipers’ next game is a tough one against the defending champions Azam FC on Sunday.

The Venoms, on their appearance at the competition seek to join SC Villa (1987, 2003 and 2005), KCCA (1978) and Police (2006) as Ugandan sides to have won the Kagame Cup.