Airtel Masaza Cup 2018: Kyadondo holds record champions Gomba

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup 2018

Match Day Two Results:

*(Saturday Games)

Group A:

Kyadondo 0-0 Gomba

Group B:

Kooki 1-1 Buddu

Buddu Buleemezi 2-0 Ssese

Group C:

Butambala 0-1 Bugerere

Group D:

Buluuli 0-1 Buvuma

Record winners of the Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Gomba Football team was held to a goal-less draw by 2008 winners Kyadondo at the Gayaza High school play ground on Saturday.

This was during a group A match for the two sides that have both won one game apiece.

Gomba overcame Buweekula 1-0 on match day one as Kyadondo won 2-1 away to Kabula.

On Sunday, wounded lions Buweekula and Kabula will square off at the Kasenyi play ground in Mubende.

In the other matches played on Saturday, Kooki held Buddu to a one all draw at the Lwanda play ground in Rakai district in group B.

Towering striker Frank Ssebufu gave the visiting side the lead at the onset of the second stanza of the game.

Francis Mugema netted the equalizer for the home team.

Buleemezi optimally put home advantage to full use with a 2-0 win against visiting Ssese at the Kasana play ground in Luweero.

Butambala lost 1-0 at home to Bugerere at the Kibibi S.S play ground in Butambala District during a group C game whilst islanders Buvuma edged Bululi 1-0 at the Migyera UMEA Play ground in Nakasongola district.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 1st July 2018, there are three games on card.

Singo hosts Mawogola at the Mityana Ssaza ground in group C, Busiro shall be at home to Mawokota at the Sentema play ground during a group D match and in group A, Buweekula will host Kabula at the Kasenyi play ground in Mubende.

The tournament will run for three months and it is exclusively sponsored by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

No Uganda Premier League or FUFA Big league licenced player is permitted to play in this tourney.

Gomba are the defending and record champions with four titles to their name, having triumphed in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Games for Sunday, 1st July 2018:

Group C:

Singo Vs Mawogola – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Group D:

Busiro Vs Mawokota – Sentema play ground

Group A:

Buweekula Vs Kabula – Kasenyi Play ground, Mubende

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Past Winners: