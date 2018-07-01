Azam 1-1 Vipers: Ugandan representatives play to second consecutive draw at 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup

Citizen TV

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018 (Sunday Results):

Azam (Tanzania) 1-1 Vipers (Uganda)

Vipers (Uganda) Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (Zanzibar) 2-0 Kator (South Sudan)

Kator (South Sudan) Rayon Sport (Rwanda) 2-2 Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Monday Games:

Singida United (Tanzania) Vs Dakadaha (Somalia) – National Stadium, 2PM

Simba (Tanzania) Vs APR (Rwanda) – Chamazi Sports Complex, 4PM

Uganda’s ambassadors at the on-going CECAFA Kagame Cup, Vipers Sports Club played to their second consecutive draw with Tanzanians Azam in group A at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam on Sunday night.

For the second time in the tournament, Vipers still recovered from a goal down to equalize through striker Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma and draw one all.

Shaban Iddi gave Vipers the lead on 22 minutes and Sserunkuma found the equalizer through a long range shot eight minutes later.

Last Friday, the Venoms also came off a goal down to draw 1-1 with Zanzibar’s JKU (Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi Sports Club) in the tournament’s official opening game.

Vipers has now picked two points out of the possible six and will be back in action this Wednesday against South Sudan’s Kator FC.

Kator lost 2-0 to JKU in the earlier game on Sunday with Nassor Matar and Mussa Abrahaman on target for the islanders.

Maximum points will see them qualify for the quarter finals among the three best third placed clubs.

Meanwhile, Kenyan giants Gor Mahia are placed in Group B alongside Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, Lydia Ludic (Burundi) and Ports (Djibouti).

APR rallied from two goals down to make amends and force a draw with Gor Mahia on Sunday.

In group C Simba SC and Singida, two Tanzanian clubs are in the same pool with Rwanda’s APR and Dekedaha FC from Somali.

The event that was last held in 2015 saw Azam beat Gor Mahia in the final 2-0. The top two teams in each group and best two losers qualify for the quarterfinal.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Bashir Sekajja (G.K), Fred Okot, Yayo Lutimba, Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Milton Karisa, Rahmat Senfuka, Brian Nkuubi, Dan Sserunkuma, Seninde Duncan

Subs:

Eric Kibowa (G.K), Brian Kalumba, Pius Wanji, Ashiraf Mandela, Aggrey Madoi, Stephen Mukwala, Ibrahim Kiyemba

Azam XI: Razak Abalora (G.K), Aggrey Moris, Abdul Haji, Bruce Kangwa, Oscar Masai, Yahya Mudathir, Salum Abubakar, Frank Damayo, Shaban Iddi, Ditram Nchimbi, Joseph Mahundi

Subs:

Ali Mwadini, David Mwantika, Ramadhani Singano, Mbaraka Yussuf, Yahya Zayd, Enock Atta, Joseph Kimwaga