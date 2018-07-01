CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018: Wadada’s Azam takes on Vipers

CECAFA Kagame Cup 2018:

Sunday, 1st July:

Vipers SC vs Azam FC – Chamazi Stadium (7PM)

Vipers Sports Club former captain Nico Wakiro Wadada is expected to play for Azam when the two sides lock horns in a group A tie at the 2018 CECAFA Clubs Kagame cup at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam on Sunday.

This will be either sides’ second games at the tournament that draws close the regional clubs.

Vipers played to a one all draw with Zanzibar’s JKU in the opener with Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma scoring the equalizer for the Ugandan side after falling behind to Abrahmann Musa’s goal.

Azam on the other side, defeated South Sudanese side Kator 2-1.

Vipers’ coach Miguel Da Costa has a lot of faith in the team and as quoted by the club website noted that they will stage a brave fight;

We have so much trust in our team, they played well in the previous game but we know they will give their best coming into this encounter. ‘We know a few things have changed since we last played Azam.They are a good side that we respect but they will have eleven players just like us and we are sure to give them a real fight.

Vipers captain Tadeo Lwanga called for calmness and lethalness in equal measure ahead of the game.

We know it’s not just enough for us to go to the group stages, we are going all out to fight. Azam will not be just push overs and it will not be easy for them either.’ ‘The most vital thing for us is to go for the kill, be calm and lethal in the goal mouth

Azam has defeated Vipers in the previous two meetings between either clubs during international friendly matches.

Vipers will also be working tooth and nail to break the jinx of having failed to overcome any Tanzanian club in the CECAFA Clubs championship.