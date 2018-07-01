Congolese club to test Kirinya-Jinja F.C ahead of new season

International Club Friendly Match

Friday, 13th July 2018

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club Vs TP Lions

At Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe (Jinja)

*Kick-off: 4PM

K-Jinja S.S Media

Jinja based Uganda Premier League club, Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C will play an international build up match with a Democratic Republic of Congo club, T.P Lions FC, Kawowo Sports contends.

A statement from TP Lions Football Club confirms that build up which will be played at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe (Jinja) on Friday, 13th July 2018.

We shall be traveling to Uganda to play Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja on Friday 13th July 2018. We are hoping for the best reception and the good measure from our opponents as we also test out players.

The match is of equal significance to the two clubs in question ahead of the up-coming 2018/19 season.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula believes this international build up is the ‘best litmus test’ and perfect preparatory plat form ahead of the new season.

This is one game that I have always desired to have. It will combine endurance, stamina, agility and the zeal for the players to play with one heart. Also, it will grant me with the opportunity to test the players’ fitness levels after a long lay-off since the league ended in May 2018 with the new players inclusive.

Ayiekoh has ushered in new players as Douglas Muganga (defender), Yusuf Abato (striker), both from Mbarara based club, Nyamityobora Football Club, Dan Ssewava (striker from Rwanda’s Gicumbi) and another center forward Roch Somoka from Nkumba University Football Club.

They also committed right back Allan Drajua at the club with a two year deal and teenager Vicent Zziwa was also confirmed as a complete player to the senior team after graduating from the Juniors U-18 team.

So far, they have lost defender Livingstone “C4” Mulondo to Vipers Sports Club.

Administratively, Paul Mukembo took over from Ahmed Kongola as the new club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and head coach Charles Ayiekoh extended his employment contract till 2020.

The pre-season training for Kirinya-Jinja S.S FC starts on Monday, 2nd July 2018.

Last season, Kirinya-Jinja S.S F.C finished in the 5th position having amassed 40 points with 12 wins, 8 draws and 10 losses.