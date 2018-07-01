FUFA Drum: Advantage Buganda over Kampala ahead of quarter final return leg

FUFA Drum (Fourth Quarter Final – 1st Leg):

Buganda 1-0 Kampala

KAWOWO SPORTS

Buganda carries a slim 1-0 over Kampala lead prior to the return leg of the quarter final for the FUFA Drum (Inter-Provinces) Tournament.

URA creative midfielder Shafiq Kagimu was calm to convert a penalty won by Allan Kayiwa of Soana FC following a foul by Bright Stars goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge as early as the 8th minute of the game played at Mukono Bishops play ground on Sunday.

From then onwards, the visiting Kampala side did not recover as Buganda defended gallantly and in numbers.

Kayiwa was named man of the match, a feat that comes with Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

The return leg comes seven days later at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday, 7th July 2017.

Meanwhile, the three other quarter final matches played earlier on Saturday will also have the reverse fixtures played next weekend.

West Nile will host Bugisu, Busoga entertains Ankole and Acholi faces Bukedi.

Bukedi, like Kampala carries a one goal lead, Ankole and Busoga start from scratches since the first leg ended goal-less, but any scoring stalemate will favour Ankole.

The fate of Bugisu’s aborted match in the 92nd minute against West Nile lies in the hands of the FUFA Disciplinary panel headed by Deo Mutabazi which will pass the verdict after studying the match referee’s and assessor’s reports.

The FUFA Drum tourney has all the 16 provinces of Uganda taking part.

The tournament is running along the theme “Celebrating Our Ancestry” and it will climax in October 2018.

All players are permitted to take part regardless of which division and level they are currently playing.

Team Line Ups:

Buganda XI: Nicolas Sebwato (GK), Ronald Kigongo, Dan Birikwalira (Captain), Enock Walusimbi, Allan Mugalu, Musa Mugalu, Vianey Ssekajugo, Abudallah Nyanzi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Shafiq Kagimu, Allan Kayiwa

Kampala XI: Hamza Muwonge (GK), Henry Katongole, Arthur Kiggundu, Joseph Nsubuga, Patrick Mbowa, Siraje Sentamu, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Willy Kavuma (Captain), Godfrey Lwesibawa, Martin Kizza, Nelson Senkatuka

Other 1st Leg- Quarter final Results: