FUFA Drum: Poloto on target as Bukedi pips Acholi, Bugisu-West Nile tie aborts

FUFA Drum (1st Leg- Quarter finals):

Bugisu 0-1 West Nile (*Match aborted in 92nd minute after “fans” stormed the field of play)

West Nile (*Match aborted in 92nd minute after “fans” stormed the field of play) Ankole 0-0 Busoga

Busoga Bukedi 1-0 Acholi

Sunday, 1st July 2018:

Buganda Vs Kampala – Bishop SS Play ground, Mukono (4PM)

fufa.co.ug

Three matches were played on Saturday as the first legs of the quarter finals for the FUFA Drum tournament got underway.

Uganda National U-20 player Julius Poloto was the hero with the lone strike of the game in the 26th minute as Bukedi edged Acholi 1-0 at the Pallisa Hospital Play ground.

Poloto, also a KCCA Football Club player was named man of the match for his commanding influence in the game.

In Mbarara, at the Kakyeka stadium, home side Ankole shared the spoils with visiting Busoga in a non scoring game after 90 minutes.

Mbarara City Football Club defender Junior Ainemani was named the man of the match.

The highly billed and much anticipated cracker between Bugisu and West Nile at the Mbale Municipal stadium indeed left the lasting impressions and vital talking points.

Tournament top scorer James Alitho was stretchered off the field of play in the opening stanza and he required further medication after colliding with West Nile defender.

Fred Amaku gave the visitors the lead in the second of the 8 added minutes indicated by the fourth official Razak Kasalirwe.

Bitter home fans however, stormed the field of play in protest for a number of calls by the center referee Ronald Kirangwa during the game where the Bugisu team had a goal disallowed from a direct free-kick.

The tournament local organizing committee headed by FUFA Executive Committee will communicate the decision of the FUFA disciplinary panel for the aforementioned match prior to the return leg.

“The FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel will pronounce itself on this matter after receiving the Referee’s report from the organizers of the FUFA Drum” read a statement on the official FUFA Web portal.

The fourth and last quarter final match will be played on Sunday, 1st July 2018 at the Mukono based Bishops S.S play ground when Buganda hosts rivals Kampala.

The FUFA Drum is a tourney played among the 16 provinces of Uganda.

It is one event that has been well embraced by a large section of the public as it draws huge crowds.

For every man of the match picked per game, he is instantly rewarded with Shs. 100,000 to encourage spirited display from all the players throughout the game.

The tournament is running along the theme “Celebrating Our Ancestry” and it will climax in October 2018.

All players are permitted to take part regardless of which division they play in.