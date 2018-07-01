Hosts Russia eject Spain out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Third Match – Round of 16):

Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia

2018 FIFA World Cup hosts Russia joined France and Portugal at the quarter finals after overcoming Spain 4-3 on post match penalties following a one all draw after 120 minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two darling saves to book a berth at the quarter finals where they will face Croatia who also eliminated Croatia on post match penalties.

The 32-year-old keeper saved Koke’s and Iago Aspas’ spot kicks after in Russia’s first ever World Cup penalty shootout.

All the four Russian penalty-takers kept their cool and Muscovite Akinfeev, who has only played for CSKA Moscow in his entire career, doing well to deny Koke’s effort.

He then kicked Aspas’ penalty high and wide to trigger wild celebrations.

“In the second half, we were trying to defend. We were hoping for penalties and that’s what happened, thank God.We are having a fantastic World Cup.” Akinfeev was quoted by Reuters.

It was a painful World Cup exit for Spain and their coach Fernando Hierro, who took over at the last minute to replace Julen Lopetegui, fired on the eve of the tournament after accepting Real Madrid’s offer to be their manager.

“We did everything possible,” said Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who scored his penalty. “It’s difficult, very painful.”

Spain, who have never beaten a host at World Cups or Euros, went ahead after 12 minutes when 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich bundled into Ramos at the far post, knocking a free kick in with his heel for the 10th own goal of the tournament.

The 2010 world champions controlled the game with their slick passing but failed to add to their lead as the Russians defended with discipline.

They also looked, however, toothless up front, with Aleksandr Golovin’s curled effort their only noteworthy opportunity until Gerard Pique’s handball gave them a chance to level with a penalty.

Forward Artem Dzyuba buried the 41st-minute penalty for his third goal of the tournament, sending Spain keeper

David de Gea the wrong way to equalise and awaken the subdued crowd.

The game lacked pace and tempo even after the break with the Russians playing without an out-and-out striker after the substitution of Dzyuba.

Despite 75 percent possession and more than 1,000 passes, Spain’s famed tiki-taka game rarely carried them into the box and they had to wait until the 85th minute to test Akinfeev with a low drive from substitute Andres Iniesta.

Having long run out of steam and with several players cramping, Russia were reduced to desperately defending in extra time as Spain were in charge.

Akinfeev came to the rescue again to deny Rodrigo after his fine sprint in the second half of extra time before becoming a national hero by saving the two spot kicks to send the hosts into the last eight.

Meanwhile, the round of 16 matches continue on Monday, 2nd July 2018 with yet another double header.

Five time World Cup champions Brazil will entertain Mexico in Samara in the early kick off game.

Belgium and Japan lock horns in Rostov-on-Don in match 54 in the second Monday game.

The final two matches at the round of 16 will see Sweden take on Switzerland at the St Petersburg Stadium in a 3pm fixture before Colombia plays the three Lions, England in Moscow’s Spartak.

Team Line Ups:

Spain: De Gea (G.K), Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke; Silva, Isco, Asensio; Costa

Russia XI: Akinfeev (GK), Fernandes, Ignashevich, Kutepov, Kudryashov, Zhirkov; Zobnin, Samedov, Kuzyaev; Golovin; Dzyuba

Round of 16 Matches:

Saturday 30 June:

France 4-3 Argentina – Kazan (Match 50)

Argentina – Kazan (Match 50) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal – Sochi (Match 49)

Sunday 1 July:

Spain 1 (3) – 1 (4) Russia – Moscow (Match 51)

Russia – Moscow (Match 51) Croatia 1 (3) – 1 (2) Denmark (Match 52)

Monday 2 July:

Brazil vs Mexico – Samara, 3pm (Match 53)

Belgium vs Japan – Rostov-on-Don, 7pm (Match 54)

Tuesday 3 July

Sweden vs Switzerland – St Petersburg 3pm (Match 55)

Colombia vs England – Moscow (Spartak), 7pm (Match 56)

Quarter-finals

Friday 6 July

Winner match 49 vs Winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod, 3pm (Match 57)

Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 – Kazan, 7pm (Match 58)

Saturday 7 July

Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 – Samara, 3pm (Match 60)

Winner match 51 vs Winner match 52 – Sochi, 7pm (Match 59)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10 July

Winner match 57 vs Winner match 58 – St Petersburg, 7pm (Match 61)

Wednesday 11 July

Winner match 59 vs Winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki), 7pm (Match 62)

Third place play-off

Saturday 14 July

Loser match 61 vs Loser match 62 – St Petersburg, 3pm

World Cup 2018 final

Sunday 15 July