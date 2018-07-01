© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Muzamiru Mutyaba has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at KCCA until June 2020 the club has announced.

The new deal includes an option to extend his stay by a further year according to reliable sources.

The Ugandan international joined KCCA from SC Victoria University in 20153 and has made several appearances for the club in the past three seasons that have culminated into two league trophies and Uganda Cups.

The former Maroons FC attacking midfielder had an injury plagued season but remains a key figure at the club given his quality in the centre of the pack.

The news of his new deal will be greeted by cheers from fans who were afraid the midfielder could leave the club.

Already, Paul Mucureezi who joined the side four years ago is expected to leave the Uganda Cup holders.

The Kasasiro have already signed Sulaiman Mutyaba, Congolese import Trevor Kanyinda and defender Bernard Muwanga while Gift Ali is close to penning a deal at Lugogo.